Mick HucknallLead singer of Simply Red. Born 8 June 1960
Mick Hucknall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqrcb.jpg
1960-06-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a837db0d-fbeb-4a68-a1e0-7803ab259085
Mick Hucknall Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael James Hucknall (born 8 June 1960) is an English singer and songwriter. Hucknall achieved international fame in the 1980s as the lead singer and songwriter of the soul-influenced pop band Simply Red, with whom he enjoyed a 25-year career and sold over 50 million albums. Hucknall was described by Australian music magazine Rhythms as "one of the truly great blue-eyed soul singers".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mick Hucknall Performances & Interviews
- Simply Red Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02s3msg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02s3msg.jpg2015-05-24T13:18:00.000ZMick Hucknall and friends perform their new single and a Simply Red classichttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02s3msj
Simply Red Live in Session
- Mick Hucknall enters Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p024khn6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p024khn6.jpg2014-08-10T19:59:00.000ZAlison White in Leith nominates Mick Hucknall for a place in Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame on Radio 2https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p024khn8
Mick Hucknall enters Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
- Mick Hucknall chats to Jo Whileyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p014yy6p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p014yy6p.jpg2013-02-11T19:54:00.000ZMick Hucknall chats to Jo Whiley ahead of his performance of Anna (Go To Him).https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p014yy7w
Mick Hucknall chats to Jo Whiley
Mick Hucknall Tracks
Sort by
In The Heat of the Night
Quincy Jones
In The Heat of the Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m9nvv.jpglink
In The Heat of the Night
Last played on
Stars
Band of the Royal Air Force & Mick Hucknall
Stars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcb.jpglink
Stars
Performer
Last played on
I Only Have Eyes For You
Mick Hucknall
I Only Have Eyes For You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcb.jpglink
I Only Have Eyes For You
Last played on
Love Gave Me More
Mick Hucknall
Love Gave Me More
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcb.jpglink
Stars
Mick Hucknall
Stars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcb.jpglink
Stars
Last played on
I'd Rather Go Blind
Mick Hucknall
I'd Rather Go Blind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcb.jpglink
I'd Rather Go Blind
Last played on
Thats How Strong my Love Is
Mick Hucknall
Thats How Strong my Love Is
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcb.jpglink
Thats How Strong my Love Is
Last played on
I Pity The Fool
Mick Hucknall
I Pity The Fool
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcb.jpglink
I Pity The Fool
Last played on
Turn Back The Hands Of Time
Mick Hucknall
Turn Back The Hands Of Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcb.jpglink
Turn Back The Hands Of Time
Last played on
Past BBC Events
12 Hours to Please Me
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewzc6q/acts/a2fj3d
Abbey Road Studios
2013-02-11T07:00:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p014yy62.jpg
11
Feb
2013
12 Hours to Please Me
Abbey Road Studios
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e68v4f/acts/a9bj3d
Hyde Park, London
2012-09-09T07:00:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00yclr0.jpg
9
Sep
2012
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2012
Hyde Park, London
Mick Hucknall Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
“I’m still a bit of a softie” – Lisa Stansfield on 30 years in music
-
Lisa Stansfield is missing her local chippy!
-
Lisa Stansfield: "You've got to do something for everybody really"
-
Lisa Stansfield: "I've learnt a lot of lessons, but I still have one or two fashion disasters!"
-
Al Jarreau - Puddit [Put It Where You Want It] (Later Archive 2000)
-
Lisa Stansfield speaks to Craig Charles
-
Simply Red Live in Session
-
Lisa Stansfield chats with Sir Terry
-
Lisa Stansfield chats with Sara Cox
Back to artist