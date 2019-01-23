Pavel Šporcl (born 25 April 1973) is a Czech violinist.

He was a notable pupil of Václav Snítil. He combines a talent for classical music with a rather unorthodox presence, with a characteristic headscarf.

Šporcl is married to actress Barbora Kodetová. They have three daughters: Lily Marie (born 15 February 2001), Violeta (born 26 July 2007) and Sophie (born 24 August 2009).