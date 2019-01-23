Pavel ŠporclBorn 25 April 1973
Pavel Šporcl
1973-04-25
Pavel Šporcl Biography (Wikipedia)
Pavel Šporcl (born 25 April 1973) is a Czech violinist.
He was a notable pupil of Václav Snítil. He combines a talent for classical music with a rather unorthodox presence, with a characteristic headscarf.
Šporcl is married to actress Barbora Kodetová. They have three daughters: Lily Marie (born 15 February 2001), Violeta (born 26 July 2007) and Sophie (born 24 August 2009).
(The Four Seasons): I. Primavera Portena
Astor Piazzolla
Violin Concerto in D minor Op. 8
Richard Strauss
Barcarole, Op 10
František Ondříček
Scherzo capriccioso, Op 18
František Ondříček
Invocation & Procession
John Harle
Souvenir
František Drdla
Czech Rhapsody
Bohuslav Martinu
Barcarolle, Op 10
Pavel Šporcl
Saltarello, Op 4 No 4
Ferdinand Laub, Pavel Šporcl & Petr Jiříkovský
Burlesque
Jan Kubelik, Pavel Šporcl & Petr Jiříkovský
