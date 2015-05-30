Laurent de WildeFrench jazz pianist. Born 19 December 1960
Laurent de Wilde
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1960-12-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a830f226-63c7-41f7-a491-17a36471a2d6
Laurent de Wilde Biography (Wikipedia)
Laurent de Wilde (born in Washington, D.C. in 1960) is a French jazz pianist, composer and writer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Laurent de Wilde Tracks
Sort by
I Loves You Porgy
Laurent de Wilde
I Loves You Porgy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058k67r.jpglink
I Loves You Porgy
Last played on
Laurent de Wilde Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist