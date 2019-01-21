Camilla Nylund
1968-06-11
Camilla Nylund Biography (Wikipedia)
Camilla Nylund (born 11 June 1968) is a Finnish operatic soprano. She appears internationally in lyric-dramatic soprano roles such as Beethoven's Leonore, Verdi's Elisabetta, and Wagner's Elisabeth and Sieglinde. She is especially known for portraying leading female characters in operas by Richard Strauss, such as the Marschallin, Arabella, Ariadne and Countess Madeleine. She appeared at international festivals and at the openings of the Frauenkirche in Dresden and the Elbphilharmonie.
Mass in D major Op.123 (Missa solemnis)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Lyric Symphony, op. 18
Alexander von Zemlinsky
Symphony no. 8 (Symphony of a thousand) for soloists, choruses and orchestra
Southend Boys’ Choir
Symphony No. 9 In D Minor: 4th mvt
Ludwig van Beethoven
Choir
Lohengrin (Act 2 Scenes 4 & 5)
Richard Wagner
Performer
Missa Solemnis
Ludwig van Beethoven
Missa solemnis (Proms 2016)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Emilie
Kaija Saariaho
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 11: Mahler Symphony of a Thousand
Royal Albert Hall
2018-07-22T07:14:34
22
Jul
2018
Proms 2016: Prom 5
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-19T07:14:34
19
Jul
2016
