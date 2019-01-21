Camilla Nylund (born 11 June 1968) is a Finnish operatic soprano. She appears internationally in lyric-dramatic soprano roles such as Beethoven's Leonore, Verdi's Elisabetta, and Wagner's Elisabeth and Sieglinde. She is especially known for portraying leading female characters in operas by Richard Strauss, such as the Marschallin, Arabella, Ariadne and Countess Madeleine. She appeared at international festivals and at the openings of the Frauenkirche in Dresden and the Elbphilharmonie.