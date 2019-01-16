Boo Hewerdine
Mark "Boo" Hewerdine (born 14 February 1961) is an English singer-songwriter and record producer. His work includes lead singer and creative force behind The Bible, formed in the 1980s, and reformed in 1994, as well as solo recordings and work for film. He has also produced records by several artists, including a long association with Eddi Reader. He has been described as "one of Britain's most consistently accomplished songwriters".
Boo Hewerdine - Patience of Angels (The Quay Sessions)
2016-11-03
Boo Hewerdine performs live on The Quay Sessions with Roddy Hart
Boo Hewerdine - Patience of Angels (The Quay Sessions)
Boo Hewerdine - The Man That I Am
2016-08-31
Boo sings his song from the Ballads of Child Migration project, outside the Spa Pavilion during Whitby Folk Week.
Boo Hewerdine - The Man That I Am
Findlay Napier and Boo Hewerdine - Backseat Bingo
2016-06-06
Boo Hewerdine and Findlay Napier perform a song written in the duration of the show
Findlay Napier and Boo Hewerdine - Backseat Bingo
The Village Bell (Live)
Boo Hewerdine
The Village Bell (Live)
The Year That I Was Born
Boo Hewerdine
The Year That I Was Born
The Year That I Was Born
Last played on
In Paris After the War
Boo Hewerdine
In Paris After the War
The Man That I Am (BBC Radio London Live Session, 31/10/2018)
Boo Hewerdine
The Man That I Am (BBC Radio London Live Session, 31/10/2018)
Patience of Angels
Boo Hewerdine
Patience of Angels
Patience of Angels
Last played on
The Man That I Am
Boo Hewerdine
The Man That I Am
The Man That I Am
Last played on
59 Yards
Boo Hewerdine
59 Yards
59 Yards
Last played on
Dragonflies
Boo Hewerdine
Dragonflies
Dragonflies
Last played on
The Girl Who Fell in Love With the Moon
Boo Hewerdine
The Girl Who Fell in Love With the Moon
Ersatz And Dogma Cats
Boo Hewerdine
Ersatz And Dogma Cats
Ersatz And Dogma Cats
Last played on
New Year's Eve
Boo Hewerdine
New Year's Eve
New Year's Eve
Last played on
A Letter To My Younger Self
Boo Hewerdine
A Letter To My Younger Self
A Letter To My Younger Self
Last played on
The Blackest Crow
Boo Hewerdine
The Blackest Crow
The Blackest Crow
Last played on
American TV
Boo Hewerdine
American TV
American TV
Last played on
The Village Bell
Boo Hewerdine
The Village Bell
The Village Bell
Last played on
Geography
Boo Hewerdine
Geography
Geography
Last played on
My First Band
Boo Hewerdine
My First Band
My First Band
Last played on
Satellite Town
Boo Hewerdine
Satellite Town
Satellite Town
Last played on
Drinking Alone
Boo Hewerdine
Drinking Alone
Drinking Alone
Last played on
You and Me
Boo Hewerdine
You and Me
You and Me
Last played on
Swimming In Mercury
Boo Hewerdine
Swimming In Mercury
Swimming In Mercury
Last played on
Sleep
Boo Hewerdine
Sleep
Sleep
Last played on
Gemini
Boo Hewerdine
Gemini
Gemini
Last played on
The Ballads of Child Migration (Radio 2 Folk Awards 2017)
John McCusker
The Ballads of Child Migration (Radio 2 Folk Awards 2017)
The Ballads of Child Migration (Radio 2 Folk Awards 2017)
Last played on
The Year I Was Born
Boo Hewerdine
The Year I Was Born
The Year I Was Born
Last played on
The Boy Who Never Cried Wolf
Boo Hewerdine
The Boy Who Never Cried Wolf
The Boy Who Never Cried Wolf
Last played on
23
Feb
2019
Boo Hewerdine, Chris Difford, J.J. Gilmour, Nerina Pallot, The Dunwells, Jill Jackson and Roddy Woomble
Glenburn Hotel, Glasgow, UK
28
May
2019
Boo Hewerdine, Darden Smith
Old Cinema Launderette, Sunderland, UK
12
Jun
2019
Boo Hewerdine, Darden Smith
Admiral Bar, Glasgow, UK
20
Jul
2019
Boo Hewerdine, Kal Lavelle, Chris Difford, Dean Friedman, Fiona Bevan, Boothby Graffoe, Tracey Curtis and Rigard Digance
Springfield Country Hotel Leisure Club & Spa, Bournemouth, UK
27
Jul
2019
Boo Hewerdine, Kal Lavelle, Chris Difford, Dean Friedman, Fiona Bevan, Boothby Graffoe, Tracey Curtis and Rigard Digance
Wychwood Park Hotel and Golf Club, Stoke On Trent, UK
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2017
Royal Albert Hall
2017-04-05T06:59:30
5
Apr
2017
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2017
Royal Albert Hall
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
CCA, Glasgow
2015-01-22T06:59:30
22
Jan
2015
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
CCA, Glasgow
