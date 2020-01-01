Billy HillSongwriter and standards composer. Born 14 July 1899. Died 24 December 1940
Billy Hill
Billy Hill Biography (Wikipedia)
Billy Hill (July 14, 1899 – December 24, 1940) was an American songwriter, violinist, and pianist who found fame writing Western songs such as "They Cut Down the Old Pine Tree", "The Last Round-Up", "Wagon Wheels", and "Empty Saddles". Hill's most popular song was "The Glory of Love", recorded by Benny Goodman in 1936, and subsequently by Peggy Lee, Otis Redding, Paul McCartney, and others.
