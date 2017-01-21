The New Coon Creek GirlsFormed 1979
The New Coon Creek Girls
1979
The New Coon Creek Girls Tracks
West Bound Trains
West Bound Trains
Just One Time
Just One Time
The L&N Don't Stop Here Anymore
The L&N Don't Stop Here Anymore
Mississippi Delta Dawn
Mississippi Delta Dawn
Kentucky Blues
Kentucky Blues
Country In My Genes
Country In My Genes
Tennessee Blues
Tennessee Blues
