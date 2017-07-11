André TchaikowskyBorn 1 November 1935. Died 26 June 1982
André Tchaikowsky
1935-11-01
André Tchaikowsky Biography (Wikipedia)
André Tchaikowsky (also Andrzej Czajkowski; born Robert Andrzej Krauthammer; November 1, 1935 – June 26, 1982) was a Polish composer and pianist.
André Tchaikowsky Tracks
The Merchant of Venice - Act 3 (excerpt)
André Tchaikowsky
The Merchant of Venice - Act 3 (excerpt)
The Merchant of Venice - Act 3 (excerpt)
Orchestra
Last played on
The Merchant of Venice - Introduction, Act 1
André Tchaikowsky
The Merchant of Venice - Introduction, Act 1
The Merchant of Venice - Introduction, Act 1
Orchestra
Last played on
Mazurka Op.56 No.1 in B major
Frédéric Chopin
Mazurka Op.56 No.1 in B major
Mazurka Op.56 No.1 in B major
Last played on
Variations in F minor, H XVII 6
Joseph Haydn
Variations in F minor, H XVII 6
Variations in F minor, H XVII 6
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1973: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
1973-07-24T07:27:52
24
Jul
1973
Proms 1973: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 57 - Last Night of the Proms 1972
Royal Albert Hall
1972-09-16T07:27:52
16
Sep
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 57 - Last Night of the Proms 1972
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1971: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
1971-08-24T07:27:52
24
Aug
1971
Proms 1971: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1970: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
1970-08-13T07:27:52
13
Aug
1970
Proms 1970: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1969: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
1969-07-26T07:27:52
26
Jul
1969
Proms 1969: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
