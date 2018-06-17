Mint Condition
Mint Condition
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a81f7041-7cd7-4080-ba88-9ce5fe50dc19
Mint Condition Biography (Wikipedia)
Mint Condition is an American R&B band from Minneapolis, Minnesota. The band fuses diverse genres such as jazz, hip hop, funk and dance into its music. Mint Condition has also been nominated for four Grammy and Soul Train Awards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mint Condition Tracks
Sort by
Breakin' My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes)
Mint Condition
Breakin' My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breakin' My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes)
Last played on
What Kind Of Man Would I Be?
Mint Condition
What Kind Of Man Would I Be?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Are You Free?
Mint Condition
Are You Free?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Are You Free?
Last played on
All The Love Has Gone
Mint Condition
All The Love Has Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All The Love Has Gone
Last played on
You Send Me Swinging
Mint Condition
You Send Me Swinging
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Send Me Swinging
Last played on
Pretty Brown Eyes
Mint Condition
Pretty Brown Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pretty Brown Eyes
Last played on
If Trouble Were Money
Mint Condition
If Trouble Were Money
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If Trouble Were Money
Last played on
Caught My Eye
Mint Condition
Caught My Eye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Caught My Eye
Last played on
Breakin My Heart
Mint Condition
Breakin My Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breakin My Heart
Last played on
Mint Condition Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist