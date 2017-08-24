DogstarFormed 1991. Disbanded 2002
Dogstar
1991
Dogstar Biography (Wikipedia)
Dogstar [dɒɡstɐ] was an American alternative rock group active from the mid-1990s to the early 2000s. The band garnered media attention due to the non-musical activities of bassist Keanu Reeves, a famous Hollywood actor.
Dogstar Tracks
Superstar
Last played on
Quandry
Quandry
Last played on
