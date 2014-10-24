David IsaacsBorn 1946. Died 21 December 2009
David Isaacs
1946
David Isaacs Biography (Wikipedia)
David Isaacs (9 June 1946 – c. 21 December 2009) was a Jamaican reggae singer who worked with Lee "Scratch" Perry in the late 1960s and early 1970s, and went on to release several albums between the mid-1970s and early 1980s.
David Isaacs Tracks
Just Enough
David Isaacs
Just Enough
Just Enough
A Place In The Sun
David Isaacs
A Place In The Sun
A Place In The Sun
I'd Rather Be Lonely
David Isaacs
I'd Rather Be Lonely
I'd Rather Be Lonely
