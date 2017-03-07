Thee Mighty CaesarsFormed 1985
Thee Mighty Caesars
1985
Thee Mighty Caesars Biography (Wikipedia)
Thee Mighty Caesars were a Medway scene garage/punk group, formed by Billy Childish (vocals/guitar) in 1985 after the demise of The Milkshakes, alongside John Agnew (bass) and Graham Day (drums), who initially was still also in fellow Medway band The Prisoners.
Bruce Brand (ex-Pop Rivets/Milkshakes) later replaced Day, who formed his own band The Prime Movers with fellow Prisoner Allan Crockford and Wolf Howard (ex-Daggermen). Childish/Brand then formed new band Thee Headcoats.
I Was Led To Believe
Thee Mighty Caesars
I Was Led To Believe
I Was Led To Believe
