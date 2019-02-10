Andy MiddletonBorn 1963
Andy Middleton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1963
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a81afbe6-c0d7-4d58-b5ee-c1ed49647b42
Andy Middleton Biography (Wikipedia)
Andy Middleton (born May 22, 1962) is an American tenor & soprano saxophonist whose music derives from American jazz, classical music, European jazz and ethnic music.
Since 1991 he has recorded 9 albums as a leader featuring Ralph Towner, Dave Holland, Kenny Wheeler, Renee Rosnes, Jamey Haddad, Joey Calderazzo and Alan Jones.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andy Middleton Tracks
Sort by
Lock 21 (feat. Andy Middleton)
Square One
Lock 21 (feat. Andy Middleton)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lock 21 (feat. Andy Middleton)
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist