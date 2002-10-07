Pierangelo BertoliBorn 5 December 1942. Died 7 October 2002
Pierangelo Bertoli (November 5, 1942 – October 7, 2002) was an Italian singer-songwriter and poet. Close to libertarian communist issues his works told mainly about environment, laïcité, antimilitarism and social issues regarding marginalized and rebellious people.
