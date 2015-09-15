鈴木茂Guitarist. Born 20 December 1951
鈴木茂 Biography (Wikipedia)
Shigeru Suzuki (鈴木茂 Suzuki Shigeru, born December 20, 1951) is a Japanese musician, songwriter and guitarist. He first became known as a member of the influential rock band Happy End, but is now a prolific session musician. As of 2006, Suzuki had contributed to 588 recordings.[citation needed]
Slack Key Rumba
Haruomi Hosono
