The Corries
The Corries Biography (Wikipedia)
The Corries were a Scottish folk group that emerged from the Scottish folk revival of the early 1960s. The group was a trio from their formation until 1966 when founder Bill Smith left the band but Roy Williamson and Ronnie Browne continued as a duo until Williamson's death in 1990.
The Corries Tracks
Eriskay Love Lilt
Portree Kid
The Hills Of Ardmorn (Live)
Will You Go Lassie Go
A Man's A Man
The Portree Kid
The Road to Dundee
Blow Ye Winds
The Bold Tenant Farmer
The Vicar And The Frog
Flower Of Scotland
Kishmul's Galley
Skye Boat Song
Ae Fond Kiss
The Green Fields Of France
The Wild Mountain Thyme (Will Ye Go Lassie Go?)
Loch Tay Boat Song
Kelvin Grove
Leezie Lindsay
Turn Ye To Me
Come By The Hills
Wild Mountain Thyme (Live)
Killicrankie
The Great Silkie
The Hills O Ardmorn
Johnny Cope
The Lammas Tide
Sunday Driver
