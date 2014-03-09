TabooMember of Black Eyed Peas. Born 14 July 1975
Taboo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1975-07-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a813f779-77e2-42a8-a34a-cbd581fc0313
Taboo Biography (Wikipedia)
Jaime Luis Gomez (born July 14, 1975), known professionally as Taboo, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor and DJ, best known as a member of the hip hop group The Black Eyed Peas.
