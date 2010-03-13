ReksBorn 24 August 1977
Reks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1977-08-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a813b634-d23b-4244-8351-e14aca982b7b
Reks Biography (Wikipedia)
Corey Isiah Christie (born August 24, 1977), better known as REKS, is an American rapper. REKS emerged from Lawrence, Massachusetts' underground rap scene. His debut underground album Along Came The Chosen was released in 2001 released under Brick Records. Reks has released eight additional albums and has appeared on various albums and mixtapes.
Reks Tracks
God Damn feat Freddie Gibbs (Prod by Statik Selektah)
Reks
God Damn feat Freddie Gibbs (Prod by Statik Selektah)
God Damn feat Freddie Gibbs
Reks
God Damn feat Freddie Gibbs
