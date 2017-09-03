Marty MorellDrums. Born 25 February 1944
Marty Morell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1944-02-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a8104b28-fc75-4563-9e1a-332987bbd937
Marty Morell Biography (Wikipedia)
Marty Morell (born February 25, 1944) is a jazz drummer who was a member of the Bill Evans Trio for seven years—longer than any other drummer. Before joining Bill Evans, he worked with the Al Cohn-Zoot Sims Quintet, Red Allen, Gary McFarland, Steve Kuhn, and Gábor Szabó.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marty Morell Tracks
Sort by
Los Matadoros (extract)
Gábor Szabó
Los Matadoros (extract)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Los Matadoros (extract)
Last played on
T.T.T.T. (Twelve Tone Tune Two) Live At Yubin Chokin Hall, Tokyo, Japan / 1973
Bill Evans
T.T.T.T. (Twelve Tone Tune Two) Live At Yubin Chokin Hall, Tokyo, Japan / 1973
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjr.jpglink
T.T.T.T. (Twelve Tone Tune Two) Live At Yubin Chokin Hall, Tokyo, Japan / 1973
Last played on
Very Early
Bill Evans
Very Early
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjr.jpglink
Very Early
Last played on
Pee Wee's Blues
Pee Wee Russell
Pee Wee's Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsb5.jpglink
Pee Wee's Blues
Last played on
Body And Soul
Henry “Red” Allen
Body And Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc1x6.jpglink
Body And Soul
Last played on
The Dolphin - Before
Bill Evans
The Dolphin - Before
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjr.jpglink
The Dolphin - Before
Last played on
Back to artist