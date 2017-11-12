Don CarlosReggae vocalist, member of Black Uhuru. Born 29 June 1952
Don Carlos
1952-06-29
Don Carlos Biography (Wikipedia)
Don Carlos a.k.a. Don McCarlos (born Euvin Spencer, 29 June 1952) is a Jamaican reggae singer and composer.
Don Carlos Tracks
Late Night Blues
Don Carlos
Late Night Blues
Late Night Blues
Last played on
My Baby Just Love I Man
Don Carlos
My Baby Just Love I Man
My Baby Just Love I Man
Last played on
Jingle Bells
Don Carlos
Jingle Bells
Jingle Bells
Performer
Last played on
Back way with your mix up
Don Carlos
Back way with your mix up
Back way with your mix up
Last played on
Late Night Blues (12" Version)
Don Carlos
Late Night Blues (12" Version)
Late Night Blues (12" Version)
Last played on
Laser Beam
Don Carlos
Laser Beam
Laser Beam
Last played on
Jingle Bells
Don Carlos
Jingle Bells
Jingle Bells
Last played on
