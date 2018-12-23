Tom RosenthalBorn 26 December 1986
Tom Rosenthal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986-12-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a80f56d4-2030-4422-a365-2ed209ecfb58
Tom Rosenthal Tracks
Sort by
The Only Time I'm Home
Tom Rosenthal
The Only Time I'm Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let It Out
Tom Rosenthal
Let It Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let It Out
Last played on
Go Solo
Tom Rosenthal
Go Solo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Go Solo
Last played on
Throw The Fear
Tom Rosenthal
Throw The Fear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Throw The Fear
Last played on
Ian
Tom Rosenthal
Ian
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ian
Last played on
Going To Be Wonderful
Tom Rosenthal
Going To Be Wonderful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Going To Be Wonderful
Last played on
Sex, Death and Landscapes
Tom Rosenthal
Sex, Death and Landscapes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sex, Death and Landscapes
Last played on
There Is A Dark Place
Tom Rosenthal
There Is A Dark Place
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There Is A Dark Place
Last played on
Playlists featuring Tom Rosenthal
Tom Rosenthal Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Tom Odell and Rae Morris - Half As Good As You
-
Tom Odell is releasing his Piano Man cover for Children In Need
-
Tom Odell: "Elton e-mailed me a track-by-track commentary on my new album!
-
Tom Odell - Mona Lisas & Mad Hatters, Live in Radio 2's Piano Room
-
Ask Tom Odell: In Conversation
-
Benjamin Francis Leftwich - Edited Highlights (The Quay Sessions)
-
Benjamin Francis Leftwich - Kicking Roses (The Quay Sessions)
-
Benjamin Francis Leftwich - 1904 (The Quay Sessions)
-
Benjamin Francis Leftwich - Maps (The Quay Sessions)
-
Tom Odell - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
Back to artist