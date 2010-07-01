Irene AebiBorn 27 July 1939
Irene Aebi
1939-07-27
Irene Aebi Biography (Wikipedia)
Irene Aebi (born July 27, 1939 in Zurich, Switzerland) is a Swiss singer, violinist and cellist. She is noted for her work with jazz saxophonist Steve Lacy, her husband, from the 1960s to his death in 2004.
Initially a classically trained instrumentalist, she only began to sing at Lacy's request. In a review of a 1999 concert, critic Frank Rubolino describes Aebi as possessing a "brusque, forceful style of singing".
Irene Aebi Tracks
First and Last Pain
First and Last Pain
