Iranian singer حسین خواجهامیری / Hossein Khaje Amiri. Born 1 January 1932
Iraj Biography (Wikipedia)
Hossein Khajeh Amiri (Persian: حسین خواجه امیری), more commonly known as Iraj (Persian: ایرج) (born 1 January 1933), is an Iranian singer.
