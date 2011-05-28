Nora BayesBorn 8 October 1880. Died 19 March 1928
1880-10-08
Nora Bayes (born Rachel Eleanora Goldberg, October 3, 1880 – March 19, 1928) was an American singer, comedian, actress and vaudeville star of the early 20th century.
Has Anybody Here Seen Kelly
