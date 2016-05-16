Run The Jewels
Run The Jewels Biography (Wikipedia)
Run the Jewels, also known by the initialism RTJ, is an American hip hop duo consisting of rapper/producer El-P and rapper Killer Mike. They released their acclaimed debut studio album, Run the Jewels, as a free digital download in 2013. This was followed by Run the Jewels 2 in 2014, which was also praised by critics. Their critically acclaimed third album, Run the Jewels 3, was released digitally in December 2016 with a physical release the following month.
Nobody Speak
DJ Shadow
Legend Has It
Run The Jewels
Lets Go (The Royal We)
Run The Jewels
Early
Run The Jewels
Mean Demeanor
Run The Jewels
Talk to Me
Run The Jewels
Close Your Eyes
Run The Jewels
12 Oh Mama
Run The Jewels
Stay Gold (Smiff & Cash Remix) (feat. Gangsta Boo)
Run The Jewels
Legend Has It (Instrumental)
Run The Jewels
A Christmas Miracle
Run The Jewels
Chase Me
Danger Mouse
Thursday In The Danger Room (feat. Kamasi Washington)
Run The Jewels
Hey Kids (feat. Danny Brown)
Run The Jewels
Upcoming Events
31
May
2019
Run The Jewels, Bring Me The Horizon, Nothing But Thieves, IDLES, scarlxrd and Yonaka
Victoria Park, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2017
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-24T07:21:49
24
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
16:15
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Reading + Leeds: 2015
Reading
2015-08-28T07:21:49
28
Aug
2015
Reading + Leeds: 2015
Reading
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2015-06-26T07:21:49
26
Jun
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
