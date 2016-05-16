Run the Jewels, also known by the initialism RTJ, is an American hip hop duo consisting of rapper/producer El-P and rapper Killer Mike. They released their acclaimed debut studio album, Run the Jewels, as a free digital download in 2013. This was followed by Run the Jewels 2 in 2014, which was also praised by critics. Their critically acclaimed third album, Run the Jewels 3, was released digitally in December 2016 with a physical release the following month.