Pancho QuintoCuban rumba percussionist. Born 23 April 1933. Died 11 February 2005
Pancho Quinto
1933-04-23
Pancho Quinto Biography (Wikipedia)
Francisco Hernández Mora (April 23, 1933 – February 11, 2005), better known as Pancho Quinto, was a Cuban rumba percussionist and teacher. He was the founder of Yoruba Andabo and one of the "godfathers" of the guarapachangueo style of Cuban rumba. His solo career began in the 1990s after he gained international attention through his collaborations with Jane Bunnett and other artists.
