John McMartinBorn 21 August 1929. Died 6 July 2016
John McMartin
1929-08-21
John McMartin Biography (Wikipedia)
John Francis McMartin (August 21, 1929 – July 6, 2016) was an American actor of stage, film and television.
John McMartin Tracks
Being Bouvier
Being Bouvier
Sweet Charity
Sweet Charity
