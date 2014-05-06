Tim Timebomb is a music project by Tim Armstrong, best known as a member of the punk rock band Rancid. Armstrong has recorded a large number of songs – a mixture of cover versions, including Rancid covers, and original songs, including some tracks from his musical film project RocknNRoll Theater – with a variety of supporting musicians.

A selection of the material was first released as a download only album Tim Timebomb Sings Songs from RocknNRoll Theater – this consisting of original songs featured in Armstrong's musical film series "RockNRoll Theatre". Starting on October 29, 2012, a series of digital singles have also been released, on a daily basis. These singles are initially being released via YouTube, with one song each day being released from October 29, 2012, onwards, and then being made available for download via iTunes. To date, all of the tracks from the RockNRollTheatre album have also been included in the series of singles, with the exception of the track "Let's Fuck".