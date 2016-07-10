Sam Sallon (born 6 January 1980) is an English musician, singer and songwriter. Born in London and raised in Manchester, he is the fourth child of eight. His first release Kathy's Song EP was released on Indigo-Octagon in January 2013, followed by the debut album One for the Road in September that year. In April 2014 Sallon picked up three awards at the Exposure Music Awards in London including Best Act Overall. In June 2014 he won an international Independent Music Award in the best Folk/Singer-songwriter category for his song "You Are Home". He has performed solo at the Royal Albert Hall opening for Pete Doherty, the Royal Festival Hall opening for Lyle Lovett and the Queen Elizabeth Hall opening for the Neil Cowley Trio. Other notable support slots have been with Lucy Rose, Johnny Flynn, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Nick Harper and Nouvelle Vague.