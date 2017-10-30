Albéric MagnardBorn 9 June 1865. Died 3 September 1914
Albéric Magnard
1865-06-09
Albéric Magnard Biography (Wikipedia)
Lucien Denis Gabriel Albéric Magnard (9 June 1865 – 3 September 1914) was a French composer, sometimes referred to as a "French Bruckner", though there are significant differences between the two composers. Magnard became a national hero in 1914 when he refused to surrender his property to German invaders and died defending it.
Albéric Magnard Tracks
Symphony No 3 in B flat minor, Op 11 (2nd mvt)
En Dieu mon espérance et mon espée pour ma défense
Symphony No 3
Sonata in A major Op. 20 for Cello and Piano
Symphony no.3
Symphony No 4 in C sharp minor, Op 21 (2nd mvt)
Guercoeur - tragic opera in 3 acts Op.12 - Overture
Symphony No. 3, p. 11 – ii, Danses
Hymne a la justice Op.14
