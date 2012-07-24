Crystal Bright & the Silver Hands
Crystal Bright & the Silver Hands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a8038e93-3b53-4a61-aae2-64aac145929f
Tracks
Sort by
Chimera March/Toy Hammer
Crystal Bright & the Silver Hands
Chimera March/Toy Hammer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chimera March/Toy Hammer
Last played on
Drowned Out
Crystal Bright & the Silver Hands
Drowned Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drowned Out
Last played on
Especially Your Mother
Crystal Bright & the Silver Hands
Especially Your Mother
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Especially Your Mother
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist