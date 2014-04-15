Northcote, moniker of musician Matthew Daniel Goud (born May 17, 1985), is a Canadian singer, songwriter, and guitarist. His voice is described as similar to Bruce Springsteen, Joe Cocker, Peter Gabriel, as well as a more refined projection of his former hardcore roots. Northcote has shared the stage with Frank Turner, Tim Barry, Wintersleep, Aidan Knight, Hannah Georgas, John K Samson (Weakerthans, Propaghandi), Corb Lund, The Wooden Sky, Library Voices, Lindi Ortega and others.

Northcote has released four studio albums to date. In 2009, shortly after signing to Blackbox Music, Northcote recorded his debut EP, “Borrowed Chords, Tired Eyes” in the back of a yoga studio in Regina, Saskatchewan. In 2011, Northcote went on to record his first full-length album, "Gather No Dust", at Jukasa Studios in Caledonia, Ontario. The album was co-produced by Dan Weston (Attack in Black, Shad, City and Color, Daniel Romano). In late 2012, Goud entered Hive Studios in Vancouver, British Columbia, to record the self-titled album, "Northcote", with Juno-winning producer, Colin Stewart (Dan Mangan, Yukon Blonde, Cave Singers, Black Mountain). The record was written in Goud’s van along the Victoria British Columbia waterfront. Their most recent record, "Hope Is Made of Steel", was released in 2015.