Karen Ramírez (born 21 November 1971, North London) is a female dance music singer. At age 6, she moved to Trinidad and Tobago and lived there for some time, before returning to London and entering university. In 1998, she had a #1 hit single on the U.S. Hot Dance Club Play chart and a #8 hit on the UK Singles Chart with her cover version of Everything but the Girl's "I Didn't Know I Was Looking for Love", under the more simple title of "Looking for Love".

Her second album, entitled Bees in the Trees, was released exclusively on iTunes in May 2006.