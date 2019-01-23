Karen RamirezUK dance singer. Born 21 November 1971
Karen Ramirez
1971-11-21
Karen Ramirez Biography (Wikipedia)
Karen Ramírez (born 21 November 1971, North London) is a female dance music singer. At age 6, she moved to Trinidad and Tobago and lived there for some time, before returning to London and entering university. In 1998, she had a #1 hit single on the U.S. Hot Dance Club Play chart and a #8 hit on the UK Singles Chart with her cover version of Everything but the Girl's "I Didn't Know I Was Looking for Love", under the more simple title of "Looking for Love".
Her second album, entitled Bees in the Trees, was released exclusively on iTunes in May 2006.
Karen Ramirez Tracks
Looking For Love
Looking For Love
Troubled Girl
Troubled Girl
