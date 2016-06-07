Anne WaldmanBorn 2 April 1945
Anne Waldman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1945-04-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a7f6cddb-0d9c-47fc-b9a5-8b9c6e0b1477
Anne Waldman Biography (Wikipedia)
Anne Waldman (born April 2, 1945) is an American poet. Since the 1960s, Waldman has been an active member of the Outrider experimental poetry community as a writer, performer, collaborator, professor, editor, scholar, and cultural/political activist. She has also been connected to the Beat poets.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anne Waldman Tracks
Sort by
Goin' Down to San Diego
Allen Ginsberg
Goin' Down to San Diego
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04531ty.jpglink
Goin' Down to San Diego
Last played on
Anne Waldman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist