Gotthold SchwarzBorn 12 August 1952
Gotthold Schwarz
1952-08-12
Gotthold Schwarz Biography (Wikipedia)
Gotthold Schwarz (born 2 May 1952 in Zwickau) is a German bass-baritone singer and conductor. Based in Leipzig, he started as a member of the Thomanerchor and has conducted the Gewandhausorchester. He is the 17th Thomaskantor after Johann Sebastian Bach.
Gotthold Schwarz Tracks
Der Herr lebet - cantata (Wq.251)
Mass in F major
Performer
Choir
Gib unsern Fürsten und aller Obrichkeit
Choir
Verleih uns Frieden gnädiglich
Choir
Selig sind die Toten
Choir
Herr Gott, dich loben wir (Te Deum)
Performer
Choir
Anbetung dem Erbarmer - Easter Cantata Wq. 243 (before 1784)
Komm, o Schlaf (Germanicus: Act II)
Performer
Singer
Gelosia, ti sento al core (Germanicus: Act II)
Orchestra
Germanicus (Act I: Entree)
Orchestra
Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 61
Choir
Gott soll allein mein Herze haben, BWV 169.
Bitten Wq.194'9 for voice and keyboard (feat. Sabine Bauer)
Prufung am Abend Wq.194`7 for voice and keyboard (feat. Sabine Bauer)
Ehres Gottes aus der Natur (feat. Sabine Bauer)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1993: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
1993-07-21T08:23:51
21
Jul
1993
