Lewis MoklerBorn 20 May 1993
Lewis Mokler
1993-05-20
Lewis Mokler Biography (Wikipedia)
Lewis Mokler (born 20 May 1993) is an English R&B/Pop singer and songwriter.
Lewis Mokler Tracks
Word By Word
Simple
Past and Yesterday
On the Run
Fingertips
Love Recipe
