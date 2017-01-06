Carl B is a Swedish trance DJ and music producer. Since he started in 2004, he has released more than 15 singles and 20 remixes. Notable hit singles include Social Suicide, Chasing Leaves, and Just A Thought. He has also created remixes to artists like Tiësto, Armin van Buuren and Talla 2XLC. Since his breakthrough, he has been travelling round Europe to play at nightclubs.