Thomas C. BoysenBorn 1970
Thomas C. Boysen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1970
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a7ef8c3a-8755-4a44-bda3-ca7af4496f12
Thomas C. Boysen Tracks
Sort by
Feste champêtre (Suite d'un goût étranger)
Marin Marais
Feste champêtre (Suite d'un goût étranger)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feste champêtre (Suite d'un goût étranger)
Last played on
The Art of Playing on the Violin Op.9, no.2: Allegro
Francesco Geminiani
The Art of Playing on the Violin Op.9, no.2: Allegro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46k.jpglink
The Art of Playing on the Violin Op.9, no.2: Allegro
Last played on
Improvisation + Op. 9 Nos 1 & 2
Francesco Geminiani
Improvisation + Op. 9 Nos 1 & 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46k.jpglink
Improvisation + Op. 9 Nos 1 & 2
Performer
Last played on
Gigue & Gavotte from Suite Book 1 No. 5 for 2 viols
Marin Marais
Gigue & Gavotte from Suite Book 1 No. 5 for 2 viols
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gigue & Gavotte from Suite Book 1 No. 5 for 2 viols
Last played on
Marin Marais
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last played on
Sujet diversitez (i.e. theme and variations) for viola da gamba and continuo
Marin Marais
Sujet diversitez (i.e. theme and variations) for viola da gamba and continuo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sujet diversitez (i.e. theme and variations) for viola da gamba and continuo
Last played on
Locke nur, Erde, mit schmeichelndem Reize! (TVWV 1:1069) (feat. Bergen Barokk, Mona Julsrud, Thomas C. Boysen, Frode Thorsen, Markku Luolajan-Mikkola & Hans Knut Sveen)
Georg Philipp Telemann
Locke nur, Erde, mit schmeichelndem Reize! (TVWV 1:1069) (feat. Bergen Barokk, Mona Julsrud, Thomas C. Boysen, Frode Thorsen, Markku Luolajan-Mikkola & Hans Knut Sveen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxkk.jpglink
Back to artist