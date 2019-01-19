Darius MilhaudBorn 4 September 1892. Died 22 June 1974
Darius Milhaud
1892-09-04
Darius Milhaud Biography (Wikipedia)
Darius Milhaud (4 September 1892 – 22 June 1974) was a French composer, conductor, and teacher. He was a member of Les Six—also known as The Group of Six—and one of the most prolific composers of the 20th century. His compositions are influenced by jazz and Brazilian music and make extensive use of polytonality. Milhaud is considered one of the key modernist composers.
Darius Milhaud Performances & Interviews
Featured Works
Darius Milhaud Tracks
Cello Concerto No.1 Op. 136: III. Joyeux
Darius Milhaud
Scaramouche
Le boeuf sur le toit
Darius Milhaud
Scaramouche
The Globetrotter suite (Op.358) (orig. for solo piano)
Darius Milhaud
Pastorale Op.147
Darius Milhaud
3 Psaumes de David for chorus, Op 339
Darius Milhaud
Le Printemps, Op 18
Darius Milhaud
La Creation du Monde, Op. 81a
Darius Milhaud
Symphonie de chambre No 5
Darius Milhaud
Jack-in-the-box pantomime [orig. for piano duet] (Prelude; Entr'acte; Finale)
Erik Satie
Pastorale op. 147
Darius Milhaud
"La Cheminée du Roi René" (excerpt from Madrigal-Nocturne)
Darius Milhaud
Scaramouche - no.3; Brazileira [Mouvement de Samba]
Darius Milhaud
La Libertadora, Op 236a (5th mvt)
Darius Milhaud
Scaramouche
Brazileira (Scaramouche Suite)
Darius Milhaud
Scaramouche
Duo concertante
Darius Milhaud
Scaramouche, Suite for Two Pianos: iii. Brazileira
Darius Milhaud
Scaramouche
Le boeuf sur le toit
Darius Milhaud
Playlists featuring Darius Milhaud
Darius Milhaud Links
