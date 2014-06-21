Stéphanie80s pop singer, Princess Stéphanie of Monaco. Born 1 February 1965
Stéphanie
1965-02-01
Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, Countess of Polignac (Stéphanie Marie Elisabeth Grimaldi; born 1 February 1965) is the youngest child of Rainier III, Prince of Monaco, and the American actress Grace Kelly. She is the younger sister of Albert II, Prince of Monaco, and Caroline, Princess of Hanover. Currently 13th in the line of succession to the Monegasque throne, she has been a singer, swimwear designer and fashion model.
