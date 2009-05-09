Murry Gage Wilson (July 2, 1917 – June 4, 1973) was an American musician, record producer, and businessman who acted as the first manager of the Beach Boys, a rock band formed by his sons Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson, his nephew Mike Love, and their friend Al Jardine. For most of the 1960s, Murry also worked as a music publisher for the band.

After the Beach Boys dismissed Murry as their manager in 1964, he produced the sound-alike group the Sunrays, and recorded a single solo album: The Many Moods of Murry Wilson (1967). In 1969, without any of the Beach Boys' knowledge or consent, Wilson sold off their publishing company Sea of Tunes for $700,000 (equivalent to $4.78 million in 2018), then considered an undervalued sum. In 1973, he died aged 55 of a heart attack.