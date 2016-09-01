DreamscapeGerman progressive metal band. Formed 1986
Dreamscape
1986
Dreamscape Biography (Wikipedia)
Dreamscape is a progressive metal band from Munich, Germany.
Dreamscape Tracks
Jasmine's Dream
Dreamscape
Jasmine's Dream
Jasmine's Dream
Greater Than God
Dreamscape
Greater Than God
Greater Than God
