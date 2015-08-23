Eamonn Campbell (29 November 1946 – 18 October 2017) was an Irish musician who was a member of The Dubliners from 1987 until his death. He was also in the Dubliners when they recorded their 25th anniversary show on The Late Late Show hosted by Gay Byrne. He is known as a guitarist and has a rough voice similar to the late Dubliner founding member Ronnie Drew. He toured with three other ex-Dubliners as "The Dublin Legends", now that the group name has been retired with the death of Barney McKenna. Campbell was originally from Drogheda in County Louth, but latterly lived in Walkinstown, a suburb of Dublin.

It was his suggestion that the Dubliners work with London-based Irish band The Pogues in the mid-1980s, thus giving them their second biggest UK hit to date ("The Irish Rover"); their biggest hit was Seven Drunken Nights which reached number 7 in the charts in 1967. and an appearance on Top of the Pops.

He produced all of the Dubliners' albums from 1987 onwards, as well as albums for many other Irish artists, including Foster and Allen, Brendan Shine, Daniel O'Donnell and Paddy Reilly. He played locally with the Delta Showband, The Bee Vee Five and the Country Gents before joining Dermot O'Brien and the Clubmen and first met The Dubliners when both acts toured England together in 1967. In the mid to late 1970's Eamonn more or less retired from the road and became involved in the growing Irish recording scene, first as a session musician and later moving to production.