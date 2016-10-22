Pete Namlook (born 25 November 1960 as Peter Kuhlmann in Frankfurt, Germany, died on 8 November 2012) was an ambient and electronic-music producer and composer. In 1992, he founded the German record label FAX +49-69/450464, which he oversaw. Inspired by the music of Eberhard Weber, Miles Davis, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Chopin, Wendy Carlos, Tangerine Dream and Pink Floyd, and most important Klaus Schulze; He composed and produced his albums while many in collaboration with others.

As of August 2005, Namlook and company had released 135 albums (excluding re-releases, vinyl singles, compilations of existing material, and FAX releases beginning with PS, in which he personally is not involved in the music making).

Pete Namlook released many solo albums, as well as collaboration albums with notable artists such as Klaus Schulze, Bill Laswell, Geir Jenssen (alias Biosphere), Gaudi, Atom Heart, Richie Hawtin, Tetsu Inoue, Atom™, and Tying Tiffany.

"Namlook" is "Koolman", a phonetic rendering of his real name, spelled backwards.