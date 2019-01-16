Ann PeeblesBorn 27 April 1947
Ann Peebles
1947-04-27
Ann Peebles Biography (Wikipedia)
Ann Lee Peebles (born April 27, 1947) is an American singer and songwriter who gained celebrity for her Memphis soul albums of the 1970s for Hi Records. Two of her most popular songs are "I Can't Stand the Rain", which she wrote with her husband Don Bryant and radio broadcaster Bernie Miller, and "I'm Gonna Tear Your Playhouse Down". In 2014, Ann Peebles was inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame.
The Funk & Soul Years - 1973
Craig takes you back to 1973 for The Funk & Soul Years, with tracks from Al Green, Ann Peebles and The Ohio Players.
The Funk & Soul Years - 1973
Ann Peebles Tracks
Come To Mama
Ann Peebles
Come To Mama
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvpl.jpglink
Come To Mama
Last played on
I Can't Stand The Rain
Ann Peebles
I Can't Stand The Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvpl.jpglink
I Can't Stand The Rain
Last played on
Slipped Tripped And Fell In Love
Ann Peebles
Slipped Tripped And Fell In Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvpl.jpglink
Slipped Tripped And Fell In Love
Last played on
The Handwriting Is On The Wall
Ann Peebles
The Handwriting Is On The Wall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvpl.jpglink
The Handwriting Is On The Wall
Last played on
I Can't Stand The Rain (Radio 1 Session, 9 Oct 1974)
Ann Peebles
Ann Peebles
I Can't Stand The Rain (Radio 1 Session, 9 Oct 1974)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvpl.jpglink
Do I Need You (Radio 1 Session, 9 Oct 1974)
Ann Peebles
Do I Need You (Radio 1 Session, 9 Oct 1974)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvpl.jpglink
Do I Need You (Radio 1 Session, 9 Oct 1974)
Last played on
Chain Of Fools
Ann Peebles
Chain Of Fools
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvpl.jpglink
Chain Of Fools
Last played on
It's Your Thing
Ann Peebles
It's Your Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvpl.jpglink
It's Your Thing
Last played on
Old Man With Young Ideas
Ann Peebles
Old Man With Young Ideas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvpl.jpglink
Old Man With Young Ideas
Last played on
I'm Gonna Tear Your Playhouse Down
Ann Peebles
I'm Gonna Tear Your Playhouse Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvpl.jpglink
I'm Gonna Tear Your Playhouse Down
Last played on
A Love Vibration
Ann Peebles
A Love Vibration
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvpl.jpglink
A Love Vibration
Last played on
I Cant Stand The Rain
Ann Pebbles
I Cant Stand The Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Cant Stand The Rain
Performer
Last played on
