Emma (born Emma Louise Booth, 2 August 1974) is a Welsh singer, who sang the UK entry, "Give a Little Love Back to the World", in the Eurovision Song Contest 1990.

This was the third of four entries representing the UK composed by Paul Curtis. The song finished sixth in the Contest, and climbed to No. 33 in the UK Singles Chart. Her backing vocalists at ESC90 included Sam Blue and Miriam Stockley.