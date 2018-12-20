The Fab Four is a California-based tribute band paying homage to The Beatles. Founded in 1997 by Ron McNeil, John Lennon impersonator and President of The Fab Four Corp, the group began performing Beatles music throughout Southern California. Including Tuesday nights at a small venue called “Music City” in Fountain Valley, CA The band’s beginning included regular performances at Disneyland's Tomorrowland Terrace, The Hop and Scruffy O’Sheas.

The original group, which includes McNeil, along with Ardy Sarraf, Rolo Sandoval and Michael Amador, have performed together as The Fab Four for the past 12 years, covering nearly the entire Beatles songbook, plus solo material as well.

From 2005 - 2008, The Fab Four brought in a second cast of musicians to perform a full stage show six nights a week in Las Vegas . Performing as Fab Four Mania, the Vegas cast performed regularly in Sin City for four years at locations such as the Las Vegas Hilton, The Aladdin, The Sahara and The Riviera.

This tribute has brought the music of The Beatles to many places including Japan, Malaysia, France, Hong Kong, The United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Mexico and Brazil.