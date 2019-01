Harman released his solo album Zanjeeri in 2002. He has since produced several albums including Panjebaan, Mundri, and Hoor. In 2011, his album Shaan-E-Quam (Pride of the Nation) was nominated for the Global Indian Music Awards under the category "Best Folk Album."

