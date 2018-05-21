Tony ButlerEnglish rock bassist with Big Country. Born 13 February 1957
Anthony Earle Peter "Tony" Butler (born 13 February 1957) is a British musician and rock bassist, best known for his work with the Scottish rock band Big Country. He has also worked with On the Air, The Pretenders, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, among others.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
