Kids in Glass HousesFormed 5 May 2004. Disbanded 31 October 2014
Kids in Glass Houses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqyk1.jpg
2004-05-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a7da8d09-c406-4fdc-8cb0-affa39ffbabb
Kids in Glass Houses Biography (Wikipedia)
Kids in Glass Houses were a Welsh rock band from Pontycymmer. The band's name was inspired by the lyrics "not throwing stones at you anymore" from the Glassjaw song "Tip Your Bartender". The band achieved success on the strength of the singles "Give Me What I Want" and "Saturday" off their debut album Smart Casual in 2008. The band released their second album Dirt in early 2010, releasing four singles; most notably "Matters at All". The band's third album, In Gold Blood, was released on 15 August 2011. Their fourth album, 'Peace', was released on 30 September 2013.
Kids in Glass Houses Tracks
Give Me What I Want
Kids in Glass Houses
Give Me What I Want
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyk1.jpglink
Give Me What I Want
Last played on
Sunshine
Kids in Glass Houses
Sunshine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyk1.jpglink
Sunshine
Last played on
Matters At All
Kids in Glass Houses
Matters At All
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw3qs.jpglink
Matters At All
Last played on
Peace
Kids in Glass Houses
Peace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hqtzc.jpglink
Peace
Last played on
Saturday
Kids in Glass Houses
Saturday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyk1.jpglink
Saturday
Last played on
Raise Hell
Kids in Glass Houses
Raise Hell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyk1.jpglink
Raise Hell
Last played on
Haunt The Haunted
Kids in Glass Houses
Haunt The Haunted
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyk1.jpglink
Haunt The Haunted
Last played on
Easy Tiger
Kids in Glass Houses
Easy Tiger
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyk1.jpglink
Easy Tiger
Last played on
Peace - recorded live from The Hatfield Forum
Kids in Glass Houses
Peace - recorded live from The Hatfield Forum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyk1.jpglink
Black Cloud - recorded live from The Hatfield Forum
Kids in Glass Houses
Black Cloud - recorded live from The Hatfield Forum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyk1.jpglink
Novocaine
Kids in Glass Houses
Novocaine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyk1.jpglink
Novocaine
Last played on
Runaways
Kids in Glass Houses
Runaways
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyk1.jpglink
Runaways
Last played on
Drive
Kids in Glass Houses
Drive
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btjmm.jpglink
Drive
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Kids in Glass Houses
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqwrbp
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2010-03-25T08:04:59
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013fszb.jpg
25
Mar
2010
Live Lounge: Kids in Glass Houses
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
